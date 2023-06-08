close

PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

Those PACS, which are not currently functioning as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), will be brought under the ambit of PMKSK, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
drones

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
The government on Thursday said Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) can be employed as drone entrepreneurs for spraying fertilizers and pesticides, and for survey of property.

This was among the five key decisions taken in a meeting between Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a statement.

In the meeting, it was decided that on the basis of mapping, PACS -- which are not functioning as fertilizer retailers -- will be identified and they will be encouraged to function as retailers on the basis of feasibility in a phased manner, it said.

Those PACS, which are not currently functioning as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), will be brought under the ambit of PMKSK, it added.

Further, PACS will also be connected with the marketing of organic fertilizers, especially Fermented Organic Manure (FoM)/ Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM)/ Phosphate Enriched Organic Manure (PROM).

Under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme of the Department of Fertilizers, fertilizer companies will act as an aggregator for small bio-organic producers to market the end product, in this supply and marketing chain of bio-organic fertilizers, PACS will also be included as wholesalers/retailers.

"These important decisions will increase the income of PACS, as well as increase the employment opportunities in rural areas and farmers will be able to get fertilizers, pesticides, seeds and agricultural machinery at the local level," the ministry added.

There are about one lakh PACS present across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pesticides Fertilizers Drones

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

