Jalgaon tragedy: 11 dead as passengers jump off train after fire rumour

Eleven people are feared dead in Jalgaon after a rumour of a fire inside the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express prompted several passengers to jump off the train onto adjacent tracks, where they were struck by an oncoming train.
“Near Jalgaon, the Pushpak Express, travelling from Lucknow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, experienced an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) incident around 4 PM near Pachora station. Following the ACP, some passengers disembarked from the train. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express, coming in the opposite direction, struck several of them,” a Central Railway spokesperson said.
The Ministry of Railways did not confirm the number of casualties at the time of publication. Over 40 people are feared to have been injured.
The Maharashtra government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those killed in the accident.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is currently in Davos, has been briefed on the incident. He has spoken to the chairman of the railway board and senior officials, directing them to ensure timely treatment for the injured.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also in Davos, is coordinating with the state government to provide support and relief measures.