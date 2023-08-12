Confirmation

Jawan found dead inside camp in J-K's Pulwama in suspected suicide case

According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said

Death by explosion

Representative Image | The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.
According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said.
The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

