Jio Hotstar domain: Website acquired by new owners; it's not Reliance

The website first went viral when a Delhi-based techie registered the domain in 2023, hoping to get Reliance to fund his higher studies in exchange for the domain

The value of the deal was not disclosed on the website. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

The battle over the Jio Hotstar domain has taken an unexpected turn, with the website now acquired by two Dubai-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, days after its original owner—a Delhi-based anonymous software developer—sought Rs 1 crore from Reliance for the domain.
 
A visit to ‘Jio Hotstar dot com’ now displays a message from Jainam and Jivika, who describe their work as spreading kindness and positivity. “Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We aimed to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach study skills, and inspire them to dream big,” the message reads.
 
 
The siblings shared that they would use the website to post memories from their journey, including photos and videos. They explained that they acquired the domain from the Delhi-based developer using donations collected during their stay in India. “When we returned to Dubai, we used part of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit.”
 
“By sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone wishing to continue this positive mission,” the message adds.

Reliance did not approach the techie

The value of the deal was not disclosed on the website. Notably, the techie had earlier stated that Reliance had not contacted him regarding his demand for the domain. In a previous message on the site, he said: “If you feel you have the time and resources for legal stuff or you live in a country where Jio is not a trademark, you can instantly buy this domain from NameCheap dot com at 1/10th of my original ask.”
 
The website first gained attention when it was discovered that the techie had registered the domain in 2023, hoping Reliance might fund his higher studies in exchange for the site. He had speculated that Reliance could be interested, given a potential merger deal between Disney+ Hotstar and an Indian partner, which he believed could make the domain valuable.
 
As his post gained traction, the techie shared an update last week, noting he had received extensive advice from experts worldwide but wished to avoid a legal battle.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

