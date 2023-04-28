close

Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

The demand for jobs in the hospitality sector rose 60 per cent in the last one year, mainly due to resumption of travel post the pandemic, according to a report

There is a growth of about 60 per cent in job postings and 20.10 per cent increase in job seeker interest in the hospitality sector, indicating recovery of the hospitality industry, global job site Indeed said in its report.

The report, released on Friday, is based on an analysis of data on Indeed platform from March 2022 to March 2023.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top city for hospitality job opportunities, with a 20.37 per cent rise in job postings over the past year, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With increasing inter-state travels, there continues to be a rising demand for job opportunities in the hospitality sector, it added.

"The hospitality sector was perhaps one of the most affected industries since... the pandemic. The growth trajectory of this field has truly been impressive as it continues to grow at a rapid pace, with travel and tourism thriving again," Indeed India and Singapore Career Expert Saumitra Chand said.

In terms of job roles, the hospitality sector witnessed a surge in demand for hotel managers and travel consultants, followed by resort managers, hospitality managers and travel agents, as per the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

