Home / India News / Judges' work stressful, should participate in recreational activities: CJI

Judges' work stressful, should participate in recreational activities: CJI

Speaking to the media at the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, the CJI said judges should participate in recreational activities that suit their age

Surya Kant

The working hours of judges are long and the nature of (their) work is very stressful: CJI | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said judges need recreational activities to recharge themselves as they have long working hours and the nature of their work is very stressful.

Speaking to the media at the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, the CJI said judges should participate in recreational activities that suit their age.

"The working hours of judges are long and the nature of (their) work is very stressful. Sitting hours are long. All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit. Recreation is needed to recharge them.

"High Court judges are participating in this event in large numbers. It shows that they are conscious about their health and well-being," CJI Kant said.

 

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and apex court judges were present at the ceremony.

The two-day championship is being held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex here.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution will be presided over by former CJI B R Gavai along with Justice Vikram Nath on Sunday.

The sporting event is being organised by former international badminton player Abantika Deka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CJI Chief Justice of India Chief Justice Judges Indian Judiciary

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

