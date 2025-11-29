Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India deploys 80 NDRF personnel, rescue dogs to Sri Lanka for flood relief

India deploys 80 NDRF personnel, rescue dogs to Sri Lanka for flood relief

The deployment is part of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched by India to help its southern neighbour

Maharashtra Flood

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters after Cyclone Ditwah caused floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damaged infrastructure. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

India on Saturday sent a contingent of 80 NDRF rescuers and specialised search dogs to Sri Lanka for undertaking relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the neighbouring country following Cyclone Ditwah, an official spokesperson said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been divided into two teams. The teams, along with four rescue dogs, took off onboard an IL-76 IAF aircraft from the Hindon airbase near Delhi for Colombo around 4 am on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

He said the teams are carrying inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication equipment, first-aid kits and other essential rescue stores to support search, rescue, and relief operations in cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.

 

The deployment is part of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched by India to help its southern neighbour.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters after Cyclone Ditwah caused floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damaged infrastructure.

The federal contingency force has also deployed 14 teams across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, in the wake of the cyclone.

Additional teams have been earmarked for Puducherry while 10 teams are en route to Chennai from NDRF bases in Pune in Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

sri lanka India-Sri Lanka flood NDRF

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

