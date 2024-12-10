Business Standard
Home / India News / K'taka govt declares 3-day state mourning over demise of Ex-CM SM Krishna

K'taka govt declares 3-day state mourning over demise of Ex-CM SM Krishna

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday

SM Krishna

The government declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday in honour of SM Krishna. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Belagavi (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government announced state mourning for three days, and declared holiday on December 11 as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who died here on Tuesday.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The government declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday, in honour of the departed.

The three-day state mourning is from December 10 to 12, official notification said.

During this period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings, it said.

 

Krishna died at his residence early this morning following prolonged illness, his family said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Karnataka inks agreement with New Jersey to boost tech, innovation ties

JFK, SM Krishna

When John F Kennedy wrote a 'letter of thanks' to law student SM Krishna

Supreme Court, SC

Centre, Karnataka govt should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC

SM Krishna

SM Krishna passes away at 92, remembered for 'Brand Bengaluru' vision

PM Modi, Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

PM Modi, state BJP chief condole death of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Topics : Karnataka BJP Indian National Congress National Flag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon