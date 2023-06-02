close

K'taka HC extends stay on CBI inquiry against DK Shivakumar in DA case

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the CBI investigation against state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets case

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the CBI investigation against state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets case, pending a query a single-judge has placed before the Chief Justice.

Shivakumar has challenged the FIR against him in the case.

The petition came up before the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna today.

The petition has been part-heard by Justice K Natarajan before the summer vacation.

Justice M Nagaprasanna has therefore directed the Registrar to place the file before the Chief Justice and seek his opinion whether he can continue hearing the same petition.

The stay granted earlier was continued and the hearing adjourned.

DK Shivakumar had filed two petitions in the HC -- one against the sanction granted on September 25, 2019 by the State Government to the CBI to prosecute him and another challenging the FIR filed against him by the central agency on October 3, 2020.

The high court has dismissed the petition challenging the grant of sanction earlier.

The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017.

Based on it, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against Shivakumar. Subsequently, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to register an FIR against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

