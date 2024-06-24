Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 57; BJP demands CBI probe

The number of people dying due to consumption of toxic country liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district reached 57 on Monday, the administration said. And at least 156 people are still in hospitals across the state after consuming the illicit liquor on Wednesday evening.

Tamil Nadu CB-CID launches investigation The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, led by SP Shantharam, has begun a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

The Kallakurichi Collector reported that seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities are working diligently to uncover the full extent of the tragedy and bring those responsible to justice.

Education support to children who lost parents in tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the state government would cover all education and hostel expenses for children who have lost one or both parents due to the incident.

“For children who have lost both parents, the government will provide Rs 5,000 monthly assistance until they turn 18. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as a fixed deposit in their names, which they can withdraw with interest once they reach adulthood,” Stalin said during an Assembly session.

For children who have lost one parent, the government will deposit Rs 3 lakh as a fixed deposit.



Stalin also emphasised that these children will receive priority in all government welfare schemes, ensuring long-term support and care for their well-being.

Political unrest in Tamil Nadu over hooch tragedy

On Monday, leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party held a protest in Kallakurichi district, attacking the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led state government for its handling of the incident.

The protest, led by Tamil Nadu Opposition Party leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, took place opposite the VAS Marriage Hall on Salem Main Road.

Palaniswami also criticised the state government and Health Minister Subramanian, accusing them of failing to provide the correct medication for the victims. He claimed that while the health minister mentioned having stocks of Omeprazole, which is used for ulcers, the required medication, Fomepizole, was not available.

Palaniswami called for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation, alleging that DMK members were involved in the sale of illicit liquor. Palaniswami and AIADMK MLAs plan to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to submit a petition on the tragedy.

BJP seeks CBI probe into hooch tragedy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by state chief K Annamalai met Governor Ravi, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the hooch tragedy.

Annamalai claimed that 60 lives had been lost and urged for the resignation of Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy, holding him responsible for the incident.

Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of neglecting the increasing availability of ganja and illicit arrack over the past three years, which he suggested had led to widespread suspicion.

JP Nadda criticises Congress’ silence on hooch tragedy

BJP chief JP Nadda also wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, criticising the Congress’ alleged silence on the tragedy. Nadda emphasised that the tragedy was a "man-made disaster," exacerbated by a deep nexus between the ruling DMK-INDI alliance and the illicit liquor mafia. He highlighted the significant impact on the Scheduled Castes population in Karunapuram village, urging Kharge to advocate for a CBI probe and the removal of Minister Muthusamy.

Nadda also called for increased compensation for the victims’ families and criticised the Congress party for its "selective, hypocritical silence."

He urged Kharge to ensure that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra either visit the victims' families or speak out on the issue. Nadda concluded by stressing the need to purge the opposition's INDIA bloc of elements involved in illicit liquor trade, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's principles against alcohol consumption.

DMK accuses BJP of politicising Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

On their part, DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of using the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to gain political advantage ahead of the upcoming July 10 Vikravandi by-election.

Elangovan criticised the BJP's demand for a CBI probe, suggesting that it was a tactic by the Opposition party to coerce individuals into joining their ranks. This accusation came in response to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s claim that the deaths of 57 people due to illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu amounted to "state-sponsored murder," with Poonawalla demanding a CBI investigation and questioning the silence of Congress leaders on the issue.

Elangovan defended the actions taken by the DMK-led state government, stating that Chief Minister Stalin had already addressed the Assembly, detailing the steps taken to handle the situation, including suspensions and transfers of officials.

He dismissed the BJP’s demands for a CBI probe, accusing the party of attempting to pin the blame on individuals and then using the threat of charges to force them into joining the BJP.



(With agency inputs)

