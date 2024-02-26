LIVE: Farmers' tractor march today, Noida police issues traffic advisory
BS Web Team New Delhi
Cops in Noida have issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters of potential jams in the Delhi-Noida border, in anticipation of the planned tractor march organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today.
Noida police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 and deployed additional personnel at important entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida. Farmers' unions plan to hold a tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, stretching from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida. Police officials advised commuters who plan to travel on the Yamuna Expressway to use alternative routes and opt for the metro to minimise inconvenience. The farmers' unions plan to take the tractor march through the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.
During the virtual inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was interrupted during her speech by some people amongst the audience who objected to her raising the issue of farmers' protest. After the inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the same region, raised the issue of protesting farmers. She was interrupted by some people with loud shouts, telling her that this was not a political platform to talk about the issues of protesting farmers. The interrupters asked the SAD leader to speak about the issues related to health and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) only. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, after his virtual speech at the event, stated that this was not the right time and right platform to raise other demands.
9:24 AM
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:34 AM IST