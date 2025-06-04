Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Thank you for your support': Kamal Haasan to TN people amid language row

'Thank you for your support': Kamal Haasan to TN people amid language row

Kamal Haasan's statement comes amid a controversy stirred by his remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil language

Centre for People's Justice MNM President Kamal Haasan (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan's remark about Kannada at a function to announce the film's release stirred a controversy in Karnataka, followed by calls for ban on his film in the state (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for standing with him amid the controversy related to his remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil language.
 
Addressing a press conference in Chennai with his co-actors from the movie 'Thug Life', Haasan said, "I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me." He also spoke about the hard work of the crew and international quality of technicians who worked on the film that is scheduled to release on June 5, reported Press Trust of India.
 
His remark about Kannada at a function to announce the film's release stirred a controversy in Karnataka, followed by calls for ban on his film in the state. The actor had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to prevent any obstruction to the film's release in the state. However, the court criticised his comments and asked him to apologise.
 
 
"If it is a reply of apology, we will take it. There is no apology in it. You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses,” the High Court bench said on Tuesday, warning the actor against misusing his right to free speech and expressing its displeasure with the lack of an apology.
 
"Freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone's sentiment, of a mass in particular...Spoken words cannot be taken back, and they can only be apologised....you cannot unscramble the scrambled egg," the court added.

Also Read

Kamal Hassan

Language row: Kamal Haasan refuses apology, holds film's release in K'taka

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Kamal Haasan

Kannada remark row: 'Will ban Kamal Haasan film if he doesn't apologise'

Kamal Haasan

'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan faces flak for 'Kannada was born from Tamil' comment

 
Haasan, however, refused to apologise. He had earlier said that he would apologise if he believed his remarks were incorrect.
 
The next hearing is set for June 10.
 
Meanwhile, the producers of Thug Life told the Karnataka High Court that the film would not be released in the state on June 5.

More From This Section

Cows, Cow, animal

Dog feeding row turns wild as cows, goats brought to Greater Noida society

stampede, bengaluru

7 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

Court to hear Tahawwur Rana's 26/11 plea for family contact on 9 June

Parliament

Parliament's Monsoon session from July 21; Oppn demands special session

Reliance Jio

Reliance, Airtel group challenges 'low' satcom fee which can help Starlink

Topics : Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu Karnataka BS Web Reports India languages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon