Home / India News / 3 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

3 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

The event, organised as a fan meet-up, saw an overwhelming number of people turning up to greet their favourite RCB stars

stampede, bengaluru

The excitement among fans turned chaotic when the crowd became unmanageable. (Photo: ANI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people are feared to have lost their lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday after thousands gathered to see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players and celebrate the team's victory in Indian Premier League 2025. The tragic incident reportedly happened due to a sudden crowd surge, reported NDTV.
 
Massive turnout of fans at Chinnaswamy stadium
 
The event, organised as a fan meet-up, saw an overwhelming number of people turning up to greet their favourite RCB stars. The excitement among fans turned chaotic when the crowd became unmanageable.  However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that there is no confirmation on number of casualties. "I can't confirm the number of casualties yet. I am going to the stadium now. Lots of emotional fans... we have deployed 5,000 personnel", he told India Today. 
 
 

 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

