Dog feeding row turns wild as cows, goats brought to Greater Noida society

Dog feeding row turns wild as cows, goats brought to Greater Noida society

Residents of Ecovillage 2 in Greater Noida West brought in cattle and proposed shelter for monkeys to protest stray dog feeding, claiming all animals deserve equal care

Residents of Ecovillage 2 brought in cows and goats to protest stray dog feeding (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Greater Noida West witnessed an unusual protest this week as residents of Ecovillage 2 brought cows, buffaloes and goats—along with plans to host monkeys—into their gated society. The protest was aimed at opposing stray dog feeding, The Times of India (ToI) reported.
 
A section of residents argued that if dog lovers could feed stray canines freely within the complex, then “other voiceless animals” should be shown the same compassion.
 
“We have been troubled by the issue of stray dogs for long. Despite multiple complaints to the maintenance team and sharing videos of dog behaviour with them, nothing concrete has been done. So, this is our way of symbolic protest—a cattle shed. If stray dogs can roam around the complex, why not cows, buffaloes and other animals?” said Rajkumar, a resident leading the protest. 
 
 

Residents cite selective concern for animals 

Rajkumar maintained that the demonstration was peaceful and aimed to highlight growing frustration with what residents perceive as selective care. “The most common excuse given to feed stray dogs is that they are voiceless and need to be looked after. But so are cows, monkeys and goats,” he said.

The protest gained wider attention after resident Mahender Mahi posted images and updates on X. His post mentioned plans to build a gaushala (cow shelter), offer bananas to monkeys, and hire local shepherds to introduce goats and sheep into the society. The move drew mixed reactions—some called it a “tit-for-tat” protest, while others expressed concern over the escalating discord. 

  Concerns over hygiene, dog bites 

Residents claim that unregulated feeding has led to more than a dozen stray dogs roaming freely inside the complex, contributing to rising cases of dog bites and creating unsafe public spaces. Although Ecovillage 2 has designated dog feeding points, protesters allege that food is often left in random spots, leading to hygiene issues and conflicts.
 
The protest organisers said their next steps include placing a fodder trough in front of Tower C-4, providing bananas and water for monkeys, and inviting shepherds to let goats and sheep roam inside the premises.
 
“Soon, we will keep food like bananas and water for monkeys, and pay local shepherds to bring in their goats and sheep to roam inside our society. Why should they be left behind?” one protester asked. 
 

Dog lovers respond with mixed reactions 

Responses from dog lovers in the society were varied. Some maintained they would continue feeding the dogs. “Not everything can be done according to the mood. Laws and rules are also important. People can do whatever they want. I will not let the dogs go out,” one resident said.
 
Others viewed the move positively. “Even the dog lovers will be happy that others in the society are learning from them and feeding the strays,” said Vaibhav, another resident.
 
In a conciliatory tone, resident Prabhat Dutt said, “This is a good thing. Dog lovers will not have any problem with the move. We will also serve the cows, monkeys or goats along with serving the dogs.”
 

Maintenance calls it a one-off event 

Mohd Azeem, the maintenance manager at Ecovillage 2, described the event as a “one-off”.
 
“We have discussed the matter with both dog lovers and those protesting the feeding of strays inside the society. They took a mutual decision to follow all rules related to stray dogs and other animals,” Azeem said. 
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

