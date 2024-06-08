Kangana slapping case: Farmer leaders meet Punjab DGP, seek fair probe

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police, seeking a fair probe into the case of alleged slapping of Kangana Ranaut by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday.

"We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing," said Dallewal "Secondly, we demanded we should be allowed to meet the girl and her family as well and that a free and fair investigation should be done. DGP has assured that free and fair investigating should be done," he added.

However, Jagjit Singh Dallewal praised Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar's statement and said, "The statement of Sunil Jhakhar should be praised, he played the role of true Punjabi without coming under any pressure."

"It's right that a uniformed person should take care of the dignity of the uniform. But if debate what Ajit Grewal has mentioned the reason for the dispute is her (Kangana) purse and mobile. So now, there is a question of whether Kangana cooperated with the uniformed person and respected her," said another farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher who also met DGP Punjab.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force suspended the lady constable, who allegedly slapped actress Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport.

CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"Kangana stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.