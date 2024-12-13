Business Standard
Home / India News / Kannada actor Darshan and others granted bail in Renukaswamy murder case

Kannada actor Darshan and others granted bail in Renukaswamy murder case

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Darshan Thoogudeep | File Photo

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Along with Darshan, the court also gave bail to his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others who are still in jail in connection with the case.

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, his fan, on June 8 for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

 

Darshan is presently hospitalised for back pain.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka CM Siddaramaiah asks people to make Kannada their business language

D Gukesh, Gukesh

India's young chess genius Gukesh to receive Rs 5 cr prize from Stalin govt

Pushpa 2 Day 9 Collections: Allu Arjun movie reaches 750 cr mark in India

Pushpa 2 Day 9 Collections: Allu Arjun movie reaches 750 cr mark in India

PKL 2024 December 13 matches

PKL 2024, December 13 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

FDI

India crosses $1 trillion in FDI since 2000; Mauritius tops the list

Topics : kannada cause film industry Murder Arrested

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon