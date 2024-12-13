Business Standard
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know how and where to book your accommodation

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know how and where to book your accommodation

Maha Kumbh is going to be held from Jan 13, 2025. If you also want to take a dip in spiritual journey, then know what is the arrangement for staying there, prices and much more

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh mela. Photo: thekumbhmelaindia.com

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maha Kumbh is one of the world’s largest annual congregations of people, and one of India's most important religious events. From Jan 13- Feb 26, 2025, the Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The preparations for the mega religious event are in full swing. 
 
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) plans to establish "Mahakumbh Gram" and IRCTC Tent City in order to make Maha Kumbh's arrangements in Prayagraj a success. 
 
Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC commented on the development, “Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity.” 
 

Maha Kumbh 2025: How to book your stay at the tent city?

Reservations for the Tent City can be made via www.irctctourism.com, the official IRCTC website. Depending on availability, travelers can choose their preferred dates and accommodations. Additionally, customer service can be available through the IRCTC helpline numbers or WhatsApp:
 
Toll-Free: 1800110139
 
WhatsApp: +91-8287930739, +91-8595931047, +91-8076025236. 

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be completed within three months: Gadkari

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

LIVE news: Macron names key centrist ally François Bayrou as new France PM

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Thursday.

RS bypolls: BJP nominee and former NCW chief Rekha Sharma wins unopposed

Switzerland flag

Switzerland scraps MFN status for India; dividend income to face higher tax

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Parliament LIVE: Nehru blamed for everything, why don't you talk about the present, asks Priyanka

Maha Kumbh 2025: Tent prices 

Four categories like deluxe, premium, deluxe on royal bath, and premium on royal bath have been established, as per the details given on the IRCTC's official website. In which: 
 
Single Occupancy
 
Deluxe Room - Rs 10,500 (including breakfast)
Premium Room - Rs 15,525 (including breakfast)
Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 16,100 (including Breakfast)
Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 21,735 (including Breakfast)
Double Occupancy
 
Deluxe Room - Rs 12,000 (including breakfast)
Premium Room - Rs 18,000 (including breakfast)
Deluxe Room Shahi Snan Date- Rs 20,000 (including Breakfast)
Premium Room Royal Bath Date- 30,000 (including Breakfast)
Extra Bed
 
Deluxe Room - Rs 4,200 
Premium Room - Rs 6,300
Deluxe Room Royal Bath Date- 7,000
Premium Room Shahi Snan Date- 10,500. 

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Facilities available

Deluxe and premium tent accommodations are available to visitors in IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Gram. Additionally, it will be secured 24/7. The comfort of the devotees was taken into consideration when designing these fire-resistant tents. In the dining hall, guests can enjoy a buffet and catering services. 
 
There will be medical facilities available. There will be a shuttle service for travelling around and to the restrooms. You can also use battery-powered cars to commute between certain points. There will be spiritual talks and cultural acts every day. Here, you may also enjoy yoga, spa treatments, and biking. 

Booking through official Kumbh Mela website

The official platform for smooth experience, including accommodation can be accessed at Mahakumbh.in. The homepage of the website takes users to different kinds of accommodations like deluxe camps, royal camps, homestays and hotels. The visitors can book Shahi Snan, Akhara and Naga experience tours.
 

Also Read

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM, Startup Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025 a 'mahayagya' of unity, culture, spiritual identity: PM

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj today

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Culture Ministry to showcase India's heritage at Maha Kumbh with 'Kalagram'

Railways to run 13,000 trains for Maha Kumbh, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways to run 13,000 trains for Maha Kumbh, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to review Maha Kumbh preparations, inaugurate projects on Dec 13

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Kumbh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon