Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Karnataka didn't witness such severe drought in last 3-4 decades: Dy CM

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said

D K Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

D K Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday the state had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," he told reporters here.

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.

Shivakumar said the government has taken "things under its control" and arranged tankers to supply water.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

We'll safeguard interests of K'taka: DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi meet

Protests erupt in Karnataka as SC refuses to interfere in Cauvery water row

Won't allow anyone to go on rampage in Karnataka: Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka govt's first priority is irrigation, water projects: Shivakumar

K'taka bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, imposes fine

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

PM disburses Rs 8,000-cr loans at Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat programme

3 Myanmar nationals among 7 held for possessing unaccounted cash in Mizoram

Prez Murmu's first State visit to Mauritius will mark new milestone in ties

PM to unveil masterplan of Rs 1,200 cr Sabarmati Ashram project on Mar 12

Topics : D K Shivakumar drought management Drought Water crisis Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon