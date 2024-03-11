Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

3 Myanmar nationals among 7 held for possessing unaccounted cash in Mizoram

The pickup truck used for transporting the currency notes was also seized, it added

arrested, jailed, police custody

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of seven people, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district for possessing unaccounted cash, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, the seven people travelling in a pickup truck were nabbed near RDS Bungtlang Junction on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A total of Rs 2.86 lakh in Indian Rupees and Myanmarese Kyat 47 million (4.7 crore) were seized from their possession, it said.
The pickup truck used for transporting the currency notes was also seized, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

BJP courting ZPM to secure deputy CM's post: Cong ahead of Mizoram polls

Won't tie up with BJP even if party fails to get majority in Mizoram: ZPM

Prez Murmu's first State visit to Mauritius will mark new milestone in ties

PM to unveil masterplan of Rs 1,200 cr Sabarmati Ashram project on Mar 12

LIVE news: PM Modi set to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects today

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 112 NH projects today

South African Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

Topics : Mizoram Myanmar Myanmar attack Assam Arrested Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon