Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM to disburse Rs 8,000-cr loans at Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat programme

The PM will disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in loans to SHGs at a subsidised interest rate through bank linkage camps set up in each district

Narendra Modi, Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in "Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat" programme on Monday and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi. 

The PM took to the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) and said that financial support worth Rs 10,000 crore would be extended to self-help groups. "Financial support worth Rs. 10,000 crore would also be given to Self Help Groups either as bank loans or through Capitalization Support Fund", the PM wrote on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations nationwide will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are part of the government's plan of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. To further this vision, the Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana—National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

The prime minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a subsidised interest rate through Bank Linkage Camps set up by Banks in each district and about Rs 2,000 crore in Capitalisation Support Funds to SHGs.

Also Read

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Viksit Bharat 2047: Northeast India as logistics gateway to Southeast Asia

27.9 mn Ayushman Cards created under Viksit Bharat Yatra: Health ministry

LS polls: After 'Yuva Nyay', Congress' 'Nari Nyay' push on Women's Day

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan

3 Myanmar nationals among 7 held for possessing unaccounted cash in Mizoram

Prez Murmu's first State visit to Mauritius will mark new milestone in ties

PM to unveil masterplan of Rs 1,200 cr Sabarmati Ashram project on Mar 12

LIVE news: PM Modi set to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects today

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 112 NH projects today

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections women empowerment Bank loans self-help groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon