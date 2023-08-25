Karnataka Governor felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Gehlot went to ISRO headquarters and greeted the Chandrayaan-3 team that made India proud.

"The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India's prowess on the global space stage," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly, said ISRO on Thursday evening.

