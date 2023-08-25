Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Karnataka Governor felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team

The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science

ISRO

ISRO

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Gehlot went to ISRO headquarters and greeted the Chandrayaan-3 team that made India proud.
"The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India's prowess on the global space stage," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.
The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science.
India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly, said ISRO on Thursday evening.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

Mekedatu balancing reservoir only solution to Cauvery dispute: K'taka DCM

BJP MP seeks steps to act on those involved in subversive activities abroad

Criminal case accused under obligation to stand for test identification: SC

CJI Chandrachud declares Sep 8 as holiday in SC in view of G20 Summit

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Karnataka

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon