BJP MP seeks steps to act on those involved in subversive activities abroad

With members of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs offering a host of suggestions, its Chairperson Brijlal asked them to submit their views in writing in 15 days

BJP

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
A BJP MP on Friday called for legal provisions to act against those involved in vandalising Indian assets and insulting its flag abroad at a parliamentary panel meeting here to debate three proposed laws to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.
With members of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs offering a host of suggestions, its Chairperson Brijlal asked them to submit their views in writing in 15 days, drawing protest from Digvijay Singh of the Congress who claimed it was a short period to study such a complex issue, sources said.
Citing recent targeting of Indian embassy and consulate by Khalistani separatists, BJP member Dilip Ghosh suggested that legal measures should be put in place to act against those involved in such activities as he noted that some of them are Indian passport holders as well, sources said. The national flag is also disrespected by them, he added.
These incidents insult the country and pain Indians, he said during the deliberation on the three bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session. The House had referred them to the standing committee.
These bills cater to the contemporary needs and aspirations of the people, Shah had said, describing the existing 19th century laws a "colonial legacy".
Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar had on August 18 formally sent the bills to the committee and asked it to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.

The committee began its scrutiny from Thursday, with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla making a detailed presentation on the bills, lauded by the BJP for its emphasis on speedy justice and factoring in modern tools in investigation.
Bhalla was present in the meeting on Friday and is scheduled to attend it on Saturday as well.
The row over the bills' nomenclature in Hindi continued on Friday as well as DMK member Dayanidhi Maran reiterated his opposition to it and sought a change to English.
Some BJP members noted that the bills' names are in fact in Sanskrit and noted that all their details are in English as well. Some of them, sources said, demanded that legal proceedings should be done in regional languages as it will help a large majority of population.
Some MPs, including DMK's N R Elango, a well-known lawyer, said emphasis should also be given on the rights of citizens in the proposed laws.
With the committee having been given the deadline of three months, BJP members are of the view that the opposition is resorting to dilatory tactics. However, opposition members have asserted that there should be broad-based consultations with various stakeholders across the country.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

