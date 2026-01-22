Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka Guv concludes address to joint session after reading just 2 lines

Karnataka Guv concludes address to joint session after reading just 2 lines

Congress members expressed strong displeasure over the Governor curtailing his speech, and raised "Shame Shame" slogans on the floor of the House

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Governor

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature here after reading just two opening lines.

After greeting the members, the governor remarked that he was pleased to address the joint session.

"My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka," he read in Hindi.

Congress members expressed strong displeasure over the Governor curtailing his speech, and raised "Shame Shame" slogans on the floor of the House.

The brief appearance follows a tense standoff between the Lok Bhavan and the Congress-led government-- the latest in a series of Governor vs Government confrontations in non-BJP ruled states.

 

Earlier, Gehlot was received at the steps of the state secretariat by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the central government and its policies, touching upon the "repeal" of MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the Governor, who wanted them to be deleted.

A delegation led by Minister Patil had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening amid the impasse. The delegation comprised Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Legal Advisor to the CM A S Ponna.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

