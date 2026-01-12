Kristu Jayanti University marks deemed university status with inauguration

Kristu Jayanti University (KJU) held its grand inaugural celebration on December 14 and 15, 2025, at its main campus. The two-day event brought together leaders from academia, government, and public life to celebrate the institution’s transition into a deemed-to-be university.

The inaugural ceremony was formally opened by Padma Bhushan N Ram, former director of The Hindu. The event was held in the presence of senior university and religious leaders, including Fr Dr Thomas Chathamparambil, prior general of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI); Fr Dr Abraham Vettiyangal, chancellor of Kristu Jayanti University; Fr Dr Augustine George, vice-chancellor; and Dr Aloysius Edward, registrar.

Felicitation gathering highlights role of education

The first day featured a special felicitation gathering attended by Most Rev Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Archbishop of Delhi and Armstrong Pame, IAS, joint secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of India. Speakers reflected on how higher education plays a key role in nation-building and highlighted the university’s focus on academic quality, strong values, and social change.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Fr Dr Augustine George said, “The inauguration of Kristu Jayanti University is not merely the beginning of a new institutional phase, but the fruition of a dream nurtured with faith, perseverance, and collective commitment."

"As we step into our university status, we renew our resolve to shape minds, inspire values, and serve society through transformative education," he added.

Book release, logo unveiling

On the second day, a commemorative book titled 'Luminescence – The Silver Journey of Kristu Jayanti', written by Fr Dr Augustine George CMI and Fr Joshy Mathew CMI, was officially released. The book traces the institution’s growth from a small piece of land to its present status as a deemed-to-be university, highlighting years of dedication and shared effort.

N Ram also unveiled the official logo of Kristu Jayanti University.