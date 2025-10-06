Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Karnataka issues alert on cough syrups after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Karnataka issues alert on cough syrups after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Amid concerns over the quality of cough syrups, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M

Deaths of children have been reported in Rajasthan due to the consumption of Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

The Karnataka government has directed all enforcement officers to maintain strict vigil over certain cough syrups following reports of child deaths linked to their consumption in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In a circular dated October 5, the Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) said that in view of recent incidents where deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh following the consumption of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13), manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based pharma unit, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has prohibited the purchase, sale and consumption of the said batch in that state.

Further, a few deaths of children have been reported in Rajasthan due to the consumption of Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP, manufactured by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, it stated.

 

"All enforcement officers in the state of Karnataka are hereby instructed to keep a strict vigil on the above drugs/batch number and similar combinations from manufacturers. Any stockist, distributor, retailer or government institution found in possession of these products, if any, should draw samples for test and analysis, and initiate necessary action as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," it added.

Amid concerns over the quality of cough syrups, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

The ministry convened a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava with all states and Union territories to review compliance with drug quality norms and promote the rational use of cough syrups, especially in pediatric populations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cough syrup Karnataka cold rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Child healthcare

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

