Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Social media celebrations after bail not grounds for cancellation: Delhi HC

Social media celebrations after bail not grounds for cancellation: Delhi HC

The court further underlined that cancellation of bail requires "very cogent and overwhelming circumstances," such as interference with justice or abuse of liberty

Delhi High Court

The complainant alleged that Manish and his associates had violated bail conditions by creating fear in the neighbourhood, brandishing weapons, and issuing indirect threats on social media (Photo: Twitter)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has held that uploading celebratory videos or social media posts after release on bail cannot, by itself, be a ground for cancellation unless it is shown that the content amounts to a specific threat or act of intimidation against the complainant.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed while dismissing a petition filed by complainant Zafeer Alam seeking cancellation of bail granted to Manish, accused in a case under Sections 436, 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

The complainant alleged that Manish and his associates had violated bail conditions by creating fear in the neighbourhood, brandishing weapons, and issuing indirect threats on social media. It was also claimed that a co-accused was seen outside the complainant's residence on June 12, 2025.

 

Rejecting the plea, the court stated that mere celebration of bail through videos or status messages could not be considered intimidation in the absence of clear evidence.

"Some screenshots have been placed on record, but it is not visible from them that they were posted with a view to intimidating the complainant," the order noted.

The court further underlined that cancellation of bail requires "very cogent and overwhelming circumstances," such as interference with justice or abuse of liberty.

Since no police complaint had been filed about threats after bail was granted, the allegations remained unsubstantiated. Finding no material to justify cancellation, the High Court recently dismissed the petition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashok Gehlot

LIVE news updates: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers Vodafone Idea plea on additional AGR demand to October 13

Jaipur Fire, Hospital Fire, SMS Hospital Fire

6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam ready to extend help in landslide-hit Darjeeling, Sikkim: Himanta

donate, give, NGO, nonprofit

Indian nonprofits turn to 'everyday giving' amid funding crunch: Report

Topics : Delhi High Court Social Media crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon