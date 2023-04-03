close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala-based tech company develops AI to help expecting and new parents

The company said Cuddle will provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs of each parent, including prenatal care & nutrition, postpartum recovery, infant development

Press Trust of India Kochi
Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala-based tech company, Totto, on Monday announced the launch of Cuddle, a service which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide support to expecting and new parents throughout pregnancy and parenting.

The company said Cuddle will provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs of each parent, including prenatal care and nutrition, postpartum recovery, infant development, and more.

"Cuddle is now available on WhatsApp, offering parents a convenient and reliable way to access personalized guidance and assistance from a team of experts," the company said in a release.

Jofin Joseph, the CEO of Totto said parents face a range of challenges every day, but the options to seek trusted advice are minimal.

Joseph said parents can ask questions and share their concerns with the AI.

"Our AI Assistant -we call her Janani'-can understand the parent's needs and provide personalized recommendations and insights tailored to each parent's unique needs and circumstances," Joseph said.

Also Read

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

IIT-R develops air nano bubble tech to reduce water usage in textile sector

After CBI, I'm expecting ED: Tejashwi on fresh charge sheet against parents

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has lost his will to govern Bihar: BJP

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 33 fresh cases; active tally at 74

This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with jailed Sisodia

7 IITs, 22 NITs without board of governors chairperson: Education ministry

Beyond the AI, Cuddle also has real human mentors to help parents through the journey, he said.

"We also have short video lessons from the best experts like gynecologists, pediatricians, lactation consultants, psychologists, relationship experts, and more. We have 150+ doctors and experts on our platform, committed to this Knowledge Revolution in Parenting," Joseph said.

The company said parents can access Cuddle's services via WhatsApp no: 7907002454.

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Kerala | Tech firms

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon