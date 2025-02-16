Business Standard

Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 300 cr for integrated healthcare scheme

Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 300 cr for integrated healthcare scheme

A total of Rs 700 crore has already been earmarked for the scheme in the state budget for the next financial year

Doctor, Medical, Health care

The minister said that deserving families are provided with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

The Kerala government has allocated an additional Rs 300 crore for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASAP), its integrated health protection scheme designed to provide coverage to over 64 lakh poor and vulnerable people in the state.

With this additional allocation, the total amount earmarked for the flagship scheme in the present financial year has gone up to Rs 978.54 crore, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement on Sunday.

According to government sources, KASAP aims at providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakh annually to over 41.99 lakh poor and vulnerable families (approximately 64 lakh beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40 per cent of the Kerala population.

 

A total of Rs 700 crore has already been earmarked for the scheme in the state budget for the next financial year, he noted.

The minister said that deserving families are provided with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year, benefiting a total of 41.99 lakh poor and vulnerable individuals. Currently, the scheme is available at 197 state-run hospitals, four central hospitals, and 364 private hospitals across Kerala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Kerala government healthcare Indian healthcare

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

