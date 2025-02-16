Latest LIVE: Death toll hits 18 in NDLS stampede, committee formed to probe incident

A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) | Photo: X
7:46 AM
Administration working hard to prevent any mishap, no one was listening: Eyewitness on NDLS stampede
An eyewitness, an IAF sergeant said, We have a tri-service office at the railway station. When I was returning after my duty, I couldn't go as there was a huge crowd... I tried to convince people and also made announcements appealing to people to avoid gathering on the platform in large numbers. The administration was working hard to prevent any mishap, but no one was listening... I also helped the injured people with the help of one of my friends.
7:40 AM
US plane carrying second batch of 116 illegal immigrants lands in Amritsar
A US plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar International Airport late Saturday night. A C-17 aircraft landed at the airport around 11.35 pm as against the expected time of 10 pm, sources said. This is the second batch of such Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants. It was not immediately clear whether the deportees were in shackles, like the previous batch was. The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of formalities including immigration, verification, and background checks.
7:39 AM
2 member committee formed to investigate NDLS stampede, says Railway Board
Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway. Kumar has assured that the situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains.
7:37 AM
Death toll rises to 18 in stampede at New Delhi railway station
A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) late on Saturday evening, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Triggered by severe overcrowding, the incident claimed the lives of at least 18 persons, including three children, and left multiple persons injured. The main reason for the chaos was change in platforms for delayed trains for Maha Kumbh at the last moment which caused confusion and the crowd could not be managed. There was a rush to board the train as well as panic when passengers realised that not all of them would be able to get in.
First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST