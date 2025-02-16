Business Standard

What led to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which killed 18?

What led to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which killed 18?

While the Railways has constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident, initial reports and eyewitness accounts revealed what led to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Statio

Huge crowd at New Delhi Railway Station. (Image: X/@PTI_News)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

At least 18 people were killed over a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station. While the Railways has constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident, initial reports and eyewitness accounts revealed what led to the stampede.
 
According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, the incident happened on platform 14 and 15. A crowd of passengers was waiting there to board trains for Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
 
"When this tragic incident took place yesterday, Magadh Express going towards Patna was standing on platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station, and Uttar Sampark Kranti going towards Jammu was standing on platform number 15. During this, a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, and this tragic incident took place," Upadhyay said. 
 
 
"This is being investigated by a high-level committee. No train was cancelled, nor was there any change in platform... The incident is being investigated, so let the committee submit their report and findings," he added.
 

Sudden surge in sale of tickets

 
In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure.
 
The officer said Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.
 
"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform 14 and near escalator near platform 16," the DCP said.
 

What did eyewitnesses say?

 
A porter (coolie) at the New Delhi Railway Station, who has worked there since 1981, said he had never seen a crowd this big before. "Prayagraj Special was supposed to leave from platform number 12, but it was shifted to platform number 16. When the crowd waiting at platform 12 and the crowd waiting outside tried to reach platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. Several coolies gathered there to stop the crowd," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
 
"We took at least 15 bodies and loaded them in an ambulance. There were only shoes and clothes on the platform. When the crowd waiting at platform 12 and the crowd from outside tried to reach platform 16, people started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs. We called police, fire tenders, and 3-4 ambulances reached there, and people were taken to the hospital," he added.
 
 
Another eyewitness, Ravi, said, "The stampede broke out around 9:30 pm. When people on platform number 13 saw trains on platforms 14 and 15 - they moved towards these platforms. The platforms of the trains were not changed, but the crowd was so huge that it could not be controlled."
 
 
One of the passengers, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers."
 
Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, said, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children."  (With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

