Kerala govt sanctions ₹377.8 cr to repair Sabarimala pilgrimage routes

Kerala govt sanctions ₹377.8 cr to repair Sabarimala pilgrimage routes

The amount has been allocated for 82 roads across 10 districts, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Sunday

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

The state government's approval for the repair of Sabarimala approach roads comes as multi-level preparations and elaborate arrangements are underway at the hill shrine ahead of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

With the annual mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage in Sabarimala set to begin in a few days, the Kerala government said it sanctioned Rs 377.8 crore for the renovation of various roads used by Ayyappa devotees.

The amount has been allocated for 82 roads across 10 districts, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Sunday.

While Rs 68.90 crore has been sanctioned for 14 roads in Thiruvananthapuram and Rs 54.20 crore for the renovation of 15 roads in Kollam, Rs 40.20 crore has been earmarked for the repair of six roads in Pathanamthitta, where the hill shrine is located, he said in a statement.

 

According to the minister, the allocations for other districts are as follows: Rs 36 crore for nine roads in Alappuzha, Rs 35.20 crore for eight roads in Kottayam, Rs 35.10 crore for five roads in Idukki, Rs 32.42 crore for eight roads in Ernakulam, Rs 44 crore for 11 roads in Thrissur, Rs 27.30 crore for five roads in Palakkad, and Rs 4.50 crore for one road in Malappuram.

The state government's approval for the repair of Sabarimala approach roads comes as multi-level preparations and elaborate arrangements are underway at the hill shrine ahead of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season.

Lakhs of devotees from within and outside the country are expected to visit Sabarimala during the pilgrimage, which begins on November 16 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

