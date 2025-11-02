Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi air quality worsens as AQI touches 421, enters 'severe' category

The worsening air quality comes after Saturday's citywide average AQI stood at 245, which falls under the 'poor' category

The spike marks a sharp escalation in pollution levels across Delhi within 24 hours. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated further on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) near AIIMS and surrounding areas touching 421, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The worsening air quality comes after Saturday's citywide average AQI stood at 245, which falls under the 'Poor' category. The spike marks a sharp escalation in pollution levels across Delhi within 24 hours.

As per CPCB data, several monitoring stations across the capital recorded air quality in the 'Severe' range, while some areas continued to report 'Very Poor' levels.

At 8 am, the AQI at key monitoring locations stood at Anand Vihar (298), Alipur (258), Ashok Vihar (404), Chandni Chowk (414), Dwarka Sector-8 (407), ITO (312), Mandir Marg (367), Okhla Phase-2 (382), Patparganj (378), Punjabi Bagh (403), RK Puram (421), Lodhi Road (364), Rohini (415), and Sirifort (403). Most of these readings placed the city firmly in the 'Severe' or 'Very Poor' categories.

 

Authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers and other dust control measures across several parts of the city to mitigate the rising pollution levels.

To control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in Delhi from November 1.

Speaking to ANI, a Sub Inspector of Delhi Transport Enforcement Team, Dharmveer Kaushik, said, "BS-III vehicles are being sent back. They are not allowed to enter Delhi. This applies only to good vehicles; there is no restriction on passenger vehicles."

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Air quality

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

