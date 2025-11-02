Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan approves input subsidy for 763k farmers hit by excessive rain

Rajasthan approves input subsidy for 763k farmers hit by excessive rain

According to the order, crops with losses exceeding 33 per cent due to heavy rainfall have been identified across 43 tehsils in six districts

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to provide relief to farmers whose crops suffered damage. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government has approved agricultural input subsidy for 763,000 farmers affected by excessive rainfall during the 2025 Kharif season, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to provide relief to farmers whose crops suffered damage due to natural calamities, the statement said.

According to the order, crops with losses exceeding 33 per cent due to heavy rainfall have been identified across 43 tehsils in six districts, covering 3,777 villages declared as disaster-affected based on girdawari (crop loss assessment).

"In these 3,777 villages, around 7.63 lakh farmers will receive agricultural input subsidy from the State Disaster Relief Fund," the statement said.

 

The affected villages include 1,597 in Jhalawar, 1,197 in Tonk, 534 in Bundi, 349 in Bharatpur, 58 in Deeg, and 42 in Dholpur district.

The government said final reports of crop loss from other districts are being compiled, and approvals for their relief packages will be issued once assessments are complete.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

