Kerala launches KFON to bridge digital divide with affordable internet

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Demand for affordable housing in Indian cities down 26% in 2022: Report

India will have over 150 mn 5G users by 2024, 2G count falling: Report

Security outside Amit Shah's house increased after Kuki women's protest

Central govt spent Rs 30,000 crore on Goa's development: CM Pramod Sawant

HD Deve Gowda praises Railway Minister amid alliance rumours with BJP

BBC communicates to I-T Dept on unpaid taxes, probe still underway