Keshub Mahindra: A leading industrialist very different from the ultra-rich



What struck me about the man was his simplicity, despite the fact that he was then surely one of the leading industrialists in the country and was highly respected. Yet the wedding was low-key with a limited guest list, very simple, underplayed and did not take place in some lavish five-star hotel but at his home. And I realised later that was his lifestyle, in which ostentatious living was clearly a no-no. He was very different from the ultra-rich of those times. My first meeting with Keshub Mahindra was at a wedding. I had known the Labroo family from their Kashmir days and their son Sunny (Sanjay), who was to set up Asahi India Glass to supply to Maruti Suzuki, was getting married to Keshub’s daughter Leena.



Of course, he was part of the famous Bombay Club with Rahul Bajaj and the others. We were young then and did not understand why they were opposing competition, but later on in life on introspection we realised what they were doing. At that time, there was clearly no level playing field for Indian industrialists and they were simply asking for that to happen. Due to the connection with the Labroo family, we would meet on and off, in fact just two months ago on another family occasion. As MD and chairman of Maruti Suzuki, I shared no real business relationship with him. But his management style reflected his simplicity. He was close to his workers, the doors were always open for them, and he treated them as part of one big family. He was also a relationship builder and followed a lofty code of ethics to run his business.



Of course, the biggest challenge he faced was when he was convicted by the courts with imprisonment of two years because he was non-executive chairman of Union Carbide when the Bhopal Gas Tragedy occurred. That order was ridiculous as it was absolutely unfair for a non-executive chairman, who was not even aware of what was going on, to be convicted. And the law was changed consequently so that such a thing does not happen again. He was not very active in the CII at all when we were there — but what I know about him was that he was a thorough professional. He never really advised his son-in-law how to run his business nor did he interfere when his nephew Anand Mahindra charted out his own course for the group after he stepped down.

(As told to Surajeet Das Gupta) As far as his business is concerned, the mainstay was tractors in which it had a dominant position holding a substantial share, over 40 per cent, of the market. They had a big success with Bolero, which was a simple product designed for the rural markets. They tried the passenger car business, but were not very successful. But they have made their market in the lower end of the SUV market.

R C Bhargava is chairman, Maruti Suzuki