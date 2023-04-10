close

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to sell for Rs 8 lakh and to around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Photo: Nexaexperience.com

 Maruti Suzuki will launch its new compact SUV 'Fronx' in India next week, after presenting the car at Auto Expo 2023 in January.
Fronx is based on Maruti’s bestselling Baleno hatchback and it will be less than 4 metres in length, making it eligible for tax benefits. Post its launch, the car is said to be sold at Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships, according to zigwheels.com. It has a young visual appeal and a feature rich and future-facing cabin space, the company has said.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx price:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to sell for Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and to around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features:
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes packed with various features including premium audio system, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, and a 360-degree parking camera. The car also comes with rear AC vents, six airbags, and a push button to start or stop the system. Fronx also sports an aerodynamic silhouette and the NEXWave grille.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants
The compact will have five variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Alpha, and Zeta. The Fronx is to be offered in six monotone colour options: Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, and Earthen Brown. It will also be offered in three dual-tone options: Opulent Red and Bluish Black, Splendid Silver and Bluish Black, and Earthern Brown and Bluish Black.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx engine:
The Fronx will be powered by two engine options: 1-litre boosterjet petrol engine, and a K-series petrol motor assisted with smart-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx competitors:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to compete with a long list of car models. The car will take on the likes of Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300, among others.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Business Standard
