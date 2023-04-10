Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Fronx is based on Maruti’s bestselling Baleno hatchback and it will be less than 4 metres in length, making it eligible for tax benefits. Post its launch, the car is said to be sold at Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships, according to zigwheels.com. It has a young visual appeal and a feature rich and future-facing cabin space, the company has said.

Maruti Suzuki will launch its new compact SUV 'Fronx' in India next week, after presenting the car at Auto Expo 2023 in January.