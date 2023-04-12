Bihar Police detain one person for hoax bomb call to Patna airport

Bihar Police has detained one person on Wednesday after a hoax call was made claiming that an explosive was planted at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport here earlier in the day.

The caller was detained by the police in Samastipur, senior superintendent of police of Patna Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Initial investigations have revealed that the caller was in an inebriated state when he made the call, he said.

"The entire area was scanned thoroughly but no suspicious object was found. The search operation was carried out without inconveniencing the passengers," Mishra said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made to a landline number on Wednesday morning, an airport official said.

Also Read Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police; security tightened in city Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail, nothing recovered: Police G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs case: Report Govt asks Maharashtra to buy vaccines to meet demand amid rising cases Chinese buildup close to Doklam plateau a grave security threat: Congress

"As the information given by the caller was non-specific, the entire terminal building, parking area and office building was scanned by security forces. But no explosive was found," he said.

Bihar is a dry state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had officially announced the total ban on alcohol on April 5, 2016.

There is complete prohibition on the manufacturing, bottling, distribution, transportation, collection, storage, sale, possession and purchase of liquor.