Kharge-led Cong delegation meets President, seeks intervention in Manipur

After meeting President, Cong chief Kharge said that party has submitted a memorandum demanding her intervention in Manipur so that normalcy can be brought urgently

IANS New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
After meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has submitted a memorandum demanding her intervention in the Manipur issue so that normalcy can be brought urgently and also assured her support to take any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "It is with a deep sense of loss and hurt that we humbly submitted a memorandum to the President of India, for her kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting Manipur can be redressed and normalcy can be brought in urgently.

"As a responsible political party, the Congress is ever ready to lend support to any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur. We humbly submit the following 12 demands for immediate action. Only then there will be peace in the state."

The party in its memorandum has demanded for the formation of a high-level inquiry commission headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court Judge.

The Congress in its memorandum also highlighted that many people have lost their lives, houses have been burnt and many people are still missing in the state.

The party demanded that in letter and spirit the existing Constitutional provisions related to Manipur must be protected, and the trust between communities should be restored through reconciliation and dialogue and a high-level inquiry commission should be constituted headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court Judge.

The party also demanded firm and sustained efforts must be made to control violence in every part of the state for the immediate restoration of peace, harmony, and normalcy. The Union government must immediately take all possible measures to control and confine all militant groups and ensure that all armed civilian groups be stopped forthwith by taking appropriate action.

--IANS

aks/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress president Manipur

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

