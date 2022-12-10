JUST IN
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress
SC must hear Maha-K'taka border dispute urgently: BJP leader Bawankule
Ink thrown at Maha minister over remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule
Wearing masks for longer time likely to hamper cognitive performance: Study
NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN
Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore seized by customs officials at Hyderabad airport
Delhi HC stops Andhra company from using Kohinoor Seed Fields trademarks
Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches
1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022
SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh new CM and Dy CM to be sworn-in on Dec 11: Kharge

The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday

Topics
Indian National Congress | Himachal Pradesh | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  Kalaburagi (KTK) 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

The veteran leader, who is on a maiden visit to his home town of Kalaburagi, after taking over as the AICC chief, urged the Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to work with unity to bring the party to power in the state, which will go to polls by April-May 2023.

"We have won in Himachal Pradesh by giving a 10-point programme. We have won there with a good majority. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony there. That's the reason I had gone out to discuss with our senior leaders," Kharge said.

Addressing a mega gathering here, he said after discussion with everyone we have decided to have a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister tomorrow.

"It (Himachal Pradesh) like victory should repeat in Karnataka also, everyone should join hands and march forward.... I want Congress party and the Congress government here," he added.

There are reports that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh is likely to be the next chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU