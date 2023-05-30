Parts of Haryana, Punjab received overnight rains, temperature dips

Parts of Haryana and Punjab received overnight rains, leading to a dip in temperatures, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the Met Department, Haryana's Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains overnight.
Punjab's Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Rupnagar and Mohali also received rains, the department said.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received showers last night.
The neighbouring states and their capital city have received intermittent rains over the last 1o days and the temperatures have remained below normal limits.
