Kiren Rijiju takes charge as earth sciences minister, thanks PM Modi

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Rijiju, who was removed as Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

Also Read Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla We have planned to bring millet into diet in G20 meetings: Kiren Rijiju Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble, says Kiren Rijiju BGMI game on 3-month trial, closely watching user harm, addiction: MoS IT Navy's Submarine Vaghsheer begins sea trials, to be commissioned next year Hard to pinpoint regulatory lapse in curbing Adani price rigging: SC panel Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan