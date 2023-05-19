close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kiren Rijiju takes charge as earth sciences minister, thanks PM Modi

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Rijiju, who was removed as Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

Also Read

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

We have planned to bring millet into diet in G20 meetings: Kiren Rijiju

Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble, says Kiren Rijiju

BGMI game on 3-month trial, closely watching user harm, addiction: MoS IT

Navy's Submarine Vaghsheer begins sea trials, to be commissioned next year

Hard to pinpoint regulatory lapse in curbing Adani price rigging: SC panel

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju India Prime Minister

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
3 min read

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Airport
2 min read

China overtakes Japan to become world's biggest car exporter in Q1 2023

BYD Seal, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
2 min read

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

LIVE: No regulatory failure on part of Sebi, says SC panel report on Adani

Gautam Adani
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon