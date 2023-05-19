Hard to pinpoint regulatory lapse in curbing Adani price rigging: SC panel



The expert committee, formed by the SC to look into regulatory issues following the Hindenburg report in the Adani case, had submitted it report to the apex court on May 6. The panel was given two months time to file a status report on March 2 in the case. The Supreme Court’s six-member panel said that “prima facie it would not be possible to conclude if there has been a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation in the Adani scrips,” in the Adani-Hindenburg case. It has recommended that all investigation be completed in a time-bound manner.



In a briefing called by the committee, Sebi said it did not find any evidence of “wash trades” (where connected parties transact in a stock continually with one another without any intention to actually transfer ownership of the stock) even after putting Adani group scrips under various surveillance measures. The Committee’s remit is not to examine whether the price rise in Adani stock was justified, it is to ascertain if there was a regulatory failure.



Committee said that the regulator submitted that price movement of Adani stocks had been taken up by the stock exchanges at four occasion. Two of these were prior to Hindenburg Report and two were post the publication of the report (which after January 25). Committee is of view that Sebi indeed kept a watch in light of its concurrent probe into the suspicison about the minimum public shareholding, it stands to reason that “one cannot return a finding of a regulatory failure”.

Also Read Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan Kerala CPI(M) upset over CM not invited to Siddaramaiah's swearing-in Ex-NCB Sameer Wankhede moves HC to seek quashing of CBI FIR against him India records 865 new Covid-19 infections, cases in country dip to 9,092



The committee said that the market has re-priced and re-assessed the Adani stocks. "While they may not have returned to the pre-January 24 levels, they are stable at the newly re-priced level," it said. Sebi found that there were some entities who took short positions before Hindenburg published its report and profited by squaring off their positions once the prices crashed.