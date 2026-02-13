Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KLA Corporation signs MoU with Tamil Nadu for ₹3,600 crore R&D campus

Semiconductor major to invest up to $400 million over 10 years in Chennai innovation hub, expected to generate 4,000 jobs and boost AI-led chip research

The MoU was signed between KLA and the Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industry Secretary Arun Roy, and Bobby Bell, EVP and Head of Government Relations, KLA

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

KLA Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor process control and process-enabling technology, on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a new research and development (R&D) and innovation campus in Chennai.
 
As part of the agreement, KLA intends to invest up to $400 million (Rs 3,600 crore) over the next decade, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic hub for R&D, software and AI-led semiconductor innovation.
 
Planned on a 12-acre site, the campus is envisioned as one of KLA’s largest innovation hubs, building on the success of the company’s existing operations in Chennai, with a potential capacity of up to 1.5 million square feet over time. The facility is designed to support advanced research and engineering and is expected to generate up to 4,000 jobs over 10 years.
 
“KLA’s decision to establish its new R&D and innovation campus in Tamil Nadu reinforces the state’s role in the global semiconductor value chain,” said T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce. “We welcome KLA’s long-term commitment and continue to support investments that create high-quality jobs, build advanced technology capabilities, and further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for global innovation.”
 
The MoU was signed between KLA and the Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industry Secretary Arun Roy, and Bobby Bell, EVP and Head of Government Relations, KLA.
 
Once opened, the planned R&D and innovation campus is intended to serve as KLA’s flagship innovation hub in Chennai, expanding on decades of growth in the region.
 
“India has been a critical part of KLA’s global growth story for over two decades,” said Dominic David, President, KLA India. “This MoU continues our long-term vision to scale India as a global centre for AI- and software-led semiconductor innovation. We expect the planned Chennai campus to extend our existing R&D capabilities, strengthen collaboration across global teams, and provide broader support to customers.”
 

 

 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

