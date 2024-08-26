Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: BJP to organise protests from Aug 28 across West Bengal
Kolkata murder-rape case updates: Catch all the latest news developments relates to the investigation here
BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar has announced a series of programmes to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here over two weeks back.
On Sunday, a candlelight procession was held in Kolkata by television industry members, including actors, technical crew, and other personnel. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum organized the march in Tollygunge. Participants urged the Kolkata authorities to take accountability for the incident. A demonstrator stated to ANI, "We stand together in our call for justice for the woman. Our sole demand is justice; we're not interested in hearing anything else."
Earlier, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a protest on Sunday in the Bhangar region of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. The protesters called for the punishment of the culprits and demanded the resignation of West Bengal's Health Minister. ISF chief and Bhangar MLA, Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui, stated, "We want the culprit to be punished as soon as possible... There is corruption in the health department, and the health system has collapsed... We demand that the health minister resign... If the State government cooperates with the CBI, justice will prevail soon. So we want the Bengal government to cooperate with the CBI... The police are not doing their duty... We are protesting across all constituencies, and we only want her family to get justice... All of Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar case."Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata.
11:33 AM
CM Mamata Banerjee's role should be probed: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on Kolkata rape-murder case
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday called for an investigation into Mamata Banerjee in connection with the Kolkata rape-murder case. "There should be an investigation against the West Bengal health minister. Mamata Banerjee's phone should be seized, and an inquiry conducted," he told ANI.
11:15 AM
Kolkata rape-murder update: Protests erupt, CBI probes ex-principal
On Sunday, members of the television industry, including artists, technicians, and staff, organised a candle march in Kolkata. The march, led by the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, took place in Tollygunge, with participants calling on the Kolkata administration to take responsibility for the incident. Read here for more details.
10:46 AM
BJP to hold protests from Aug 28 across West Bengal
Stepping up the attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has announced a series of programmes to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here over two weeks back.
The programmes will be held across the state between August 28 and September 4, said Majumdar, also a Union minister.
Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata All India Trinamool Congress Women's security Women's safety
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST