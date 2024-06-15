Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kolkata Metro to operate 214 trains in North-South corridor on June 17

As Monday is a holiday due to Eid-Ul-Zuha so 214 trains will run on that day

Kolkata Metro

These services will start at 6.55 am and will be available at 20-minute intervals. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metro Railway will run 214 trains on June 17 on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Zuha in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) stretch, an official statement said on Saturday.
On a normal day, the Metro Railway runs 288 trains. But as Monday is a holiday due to Eid-Ul-Zuha so 214 trains will run on that day, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The first train will commence at 6:50 am from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar on that day.
The last train for Kavi Subhas from Dumdum will leave at 9:40 pm and the last Dumdum-bound train from Kavi Subhash will also leave at 9:40 pm.

ALSO READ: Centre gives nod for construction of Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor
However, after over an hour gap, special night Metro services on the Blue Line will be available as one pair of trains will leave Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations each at 11 pm.
The Metro Railway will run 90 trains (45 from Sealdah and 45 from Salt Lake Sector V) on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the Green Line on that day instead of 106 services.
These services will start at 6.55 am and will be available at 20-minute intervals.
On the green line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and other corridors, normal services will continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Metro Kolkata Metro Station Metro Rail Metro rail projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon