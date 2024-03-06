Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail extended: Check station, tickets details here

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a 17km extension of Duhai to Modi Nagar North, which is due to begin next week and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour

A first look of the RRTS train unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in New Delhi on Friday.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 17-kilometer extension of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Wednesday. This extension marks a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity and reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

The extension from Duhai to Modi Nagar North will introduce the Namo Bharat train service, aiming to enhance regional connectivity. With this addition, the RRTS corridor will cover 34 kilometres.
Prime Minister Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural Namo Bharat train from the Muradnagar RRTS station via video conference from Kolkata. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is also expected to be present for the event.

The foundation stone for India's first RRTS corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in March 2019. Since then, the project has seen significant progress and was opened for passenger operations in October 2023.

Key features of the extended section


The Duhai-Modinagar North section will extend the range of passenger operations of India's first semi-high-speed urban trains by 17 kilometres and take it to the doorstep of Meerut from Sahibabad near the Delhi border.

When will passenger operations begin on the RRTS new section?


Passenger operations on the new section are expected to start within a week after the inauguration.

READ: PM Modi to inaugurate country's first underwater metro in Kolkata on Mar 6

Operational timings of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS trains


Currently, trains operate between 6 am and 11 pm on weekdays, with a frequency of 15 minutes. On weekends, they run until 8 pm.

Meerut to Delhi rapid rail ticket price


The NCR Transport Corporation is still in the process of devising the fare module for three new stations: Muradnagar, Modinagar South and Modinagar North.

There are also plans to offer free rides to commuters on the first two days of the commercial run on this section.

For the existing Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS trains, fare prices begin from Rs 20 to Rs 50 for standard coaches and Rs 40 to Rs 100 for premium coaches, depending on the distance travelled or stations covered.

RRTS ticket booking


Trains can be booked through various ticketing modes, such as QR code-based tickets and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The QR tickets can be booked through the 'RAPIDX Connect' mobile app. 

Cards can be purchased and recharged from ticket counters available at the stations. NCMC cards must have a minimum value of Rs 100, and can hold up to Rs 2,000.

Additionally, Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) available at stations can be used to purchase tickets. The TVMs are equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader that is compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment.

What is the speed of the RRTS?


The RRTS is designed to operate at a speed of 160 kmph to 180 kmph.

How will this corridor impact travel time between Delhi and Meerut?


With the completion of the 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the anticipated travel time between Delhi and Meerut is projected to be reduced to under sixty minutes.
 
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

