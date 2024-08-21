Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Kolkata Police suspends three officers over RG Kar hospital vandalism

Kolkata Police suspends three officers over RG Kar hospital vandalism

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said.
The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.
The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility.
Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector, an official said.
Further investigation is underway.
The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department on August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder news: SC orders removal of all pictures, videos of victim doctor

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

SC forms task force to protect doctors: Key members & their role explained

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Kolkata rape-murder case: Top exchanges between Chief Justice, Kapil Sibal

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

Kolkata case: CBI to conduct polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy. Top updates

Ananda Bose

West Bengal in state of flux, people have lost faith in present govt: Guv

Topics : Kolkata West Bengal Crime in India Crime against women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon