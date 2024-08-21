Business Standard
Kajari Teej 2024: All you need to know about this crucial Hindu festival

Kajari Teej 2024: All you need to know about this crucial Hindu festival

Kajari Teej, to be celebrated on August 22 this year, emphasizes marital harmony. This festival typically occurs prior to Janmashtami but after Raksha Bandhan

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Aug 21 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

According to the North Indian calendar, Kajari Teej is a significant Hindu festival that is observed on the third day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadrapada. It occurs during the Shravan month on the South Indian calendar. This festival is usually celebrated five days before Krishna Janmashtami and three days after Raksha Bandhan. 
This year, Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22. The festival, which is also known as Badi Teej, Kajali Teej and in some parts of India, Satudi Teej, has a lot of cultural and spiritual significance. The essence of Kajari Teej remains the same, representing devotion and the significance of marital harmony, despite variations in its name and timing across regions. 
Kajari Teej 2024: Date and timing 

Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22 in 2024. The Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada will begin at 5:06 pm on August 21 and end at 1:46 pm on August 22 in accordance with the Hindu calendar. 
The fast will be observed on August 22, which is a good day because it falls on the Udaya Tithi. As part of the ceremonies, arghya is offered to the moon at the moonrise on Kajari Teej. On August 22, 2024, the moon is expected to rise at 8:20 p.m.

Kajari Teej: Rituals 

Women pray to Goddess Parvati on Kajari Teej in hopes of receiving her blessings for a happy marriage. Women start the day early by finishing their morning routines and then dressing in new clothes, sindur, bindi, bangles, and mehndi to look like newlywed brides. 
Under the direction of a priest, women in some areas gather to perform the neem tree puja, offering kumkum, chawal, haldi, henna, fruits, and sweets. 

The Kajari Teej Vrat is a strict fast that begins with a meal before sunrise and lasts for a full day without eating or drinking. Women gather for puja in the evening, during which the priest reads the Kajari Teej Katha. 
After worshipping the moon, some communities break the fast by eating sattu, or fruits. The Kajari Teej vrat is usually continued for a lifetime or for 16 years after it is started.

The Importance of Kajari Teej

“Kajari” signifies the longing experienced by women in times of separation from their husbands, and the word has ancient roots. Kajari Teej, or Badi Teej, is celebrated three days after Raksha Bandhan. Goddess Parvati is said to have been the first to observe this fast. Women, married and single, observe the Kajari Teej fast with fervour. During the puja, it is believed that reading the Kajari Teej Vrat Katha will bring good fortune for all time.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

