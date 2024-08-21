LIVE news: PM congratulates RBI Guv on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers
Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, hailing it as a recognition of his leadership. PM Modi stated on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability."
Internet access was restored in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, after it had been suspended due to tensions arising from the sexual assault of two young girls, aged 3 and 4, at a local school by a janitor. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that it would send a team to Badlapur to investigate the case. Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section resumed after a 10-hour disruption, as protesters had staged a rail roko (rail blockade) demonstration at the Badlapur railway.
After the central government withdrew the lateral entry advertisement on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dubbed it as a "harsh lesson" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS regime. In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the lateral entry system as a means to undermine reservation policies. He highlighted that for six years, numerous voices have raised concerns about how the lateral entry system threatens to dismantle reservation provisions in the bureaucracy. "Let this lateral entry incident serve as a harsh lesson for PM Modi and the BJP-RSS regime to never tamper with the Constitution. The lateral entry system was introduced in 2018. For 6 years, countless voices exposed how lateral entry in the bureaucracy is a ploy to destroy reservations," the Congress leader said.
Internet access was restored in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, after it had been suspended due to tensions arising from the sexual assault of two young girls, aged 3 and 4, at a local school by a janitor. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that it would send a team to Badlapur to investigate the case. Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section resumed after a 10-hour disruption, as protesters had staged a rail roko (rail blockade) demonstration at the Badlapur railway.
After the central government withdrew the lateral entry advertisement on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dubbed it as a "harsh lesson" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS regime. In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the lateral entry system as a means to undermine reservation policies. He highlighted that for six years, numerous voices have raised concerns about how the lateral entry system threatens to dismantle reservation provisions in the bureaucracy. "Let this lateral entry incident serve as a harsh lesson for PM Modi and the BJP-RSS regime to never tamper with the Constitution. The lateral entry system was introduced in 2018. For 6 years, countless voices exposed how lateral entry in the bureaucracy is a ploy to destroy reservations," the Congress leader said.
While addressing a press briefing, MEA, Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar said that Malaysia has announced its support for India's claim for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had extensive discussions on trade and commerce, on defence and security, on cultural exchanges, people to people ties, on emerging areas like digital technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy, and sustainable development.
10:26 AM
UP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
The Allahabad High Court had recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state within three months in line with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines. It set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories."Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours. The UP BJP government seeking three months for the exercise leads to suspicion," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.
10:02 AM
Top global ranking for RBI governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi
He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability." Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine.
9:59 AM
TMC MP who moved court against Bengal police vows to back 'people's protest'
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy have likely avoided further confrontation with his party's govt in West Bengal after deleting a social media post on the alleged rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor. However, the MP still chooses to keep supporting the “spontaneous mass upheaval” against the horrific crime in the state-run hospital. He indicated his conviction will remain firm even if that “uprising” ultimately puts the party he faithfully served for 13 years in the dock.
9:48 AM
Wayanad landslides: Banks have taken steps to financially help survivors, says Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps to rehabilitate survivors of the landslides in Wayanad were progressing. As a part of it, banks have decided to refund EMIs deducted from victims' accounts after July 30 and also to restructure their existing loans. The banks shall also propose their boards to completely waive the loans taken by those affected by the landslides.
9:42 AM
CBI may conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal at Kolkata doc's rape-murder
CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandish Ghosh, who resigned two days after a female doctor's body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9. He has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times.
9:39 AM
Need an economy that works for all of us, not just the greed of the billionaire class: Senator Bernie Sanders
Delivering a prime-time address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Sanders spoke of the critical importance of delivering a progressive economic agenda for the working-class Americans and taking on rampant corporate greed. “We need an economy that works for all of us, not just the greed of the billionaire class. My fellow Americans, while 60 per cent of our people live paycheck to paycheck, the top 1 per cent have never had it so good. These oligarchs tell us we shouldn't tax the rich; we shouldn't take on price gouging; we shouldn't expand medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision; and we shouldn't increase social security benefits for struggling seniors,” he said.
9:31 AM
'America, Hope is making a comeback,' says Michelle Obama at DNC
Former first lady Michelle Obama, in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, described Vice President Harris as a candidate who worked her way up from a middle-class background, drawing on lessons from the two women's late mothers. "America, Hope is making a comeback," Michelle, the wife of former president Barack Obama, said as she was given a rousing welcome by thousands of Democratic party leaders and workers from across the country for the national convention.
9:27 AM
'Harsh lesson for PM Modi, BJP-RSS regime': Congress' Venugopal on lateral entry row
After the central government withdrew the lateral entry advertisement on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal dubbed it as a "harsh lesson" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS regime. In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the lateral entry system as a means to undermine reservation policies.
8:47 AM
Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault
Internet service was restored in Badlapur, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, after being suspended due to tensions stemming from the sexual assault of two young girls, aged 3 and 4, at a local school by a school janitor. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) announced that it would send a team to Badlapur to investigate the incident.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Kamala Harris BJP Congress Barrack Obama Ukraine Israel-Palestine Gaza
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:01 AM IST