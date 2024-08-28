Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 'Bengal bandh' today over 'Nabanna Abhijan' clashes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' today in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march to state secretariat on Tuesday. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul lashed out at the Bengal government as she took part in the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by her party on Wednesday.

Large-scale violence on the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah marred the cries for justice for the RG Kr hospital victim on Tuesday afternoon after protestors, aiming to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, fought pitched battles with the police at multiple stoppage points. The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, led to several injuries on both sides with senior police officers and women protestors among those who were hurt. More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, police said. Protestors took to incessant pelting of stones and glass bottles on the police at several spots where their progress was stopped. Fifteen personnel of the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, police said.