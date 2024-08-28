Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 'Bengal bandh' today over 'Nabanna Abhijan' clashes
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' today in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march to state secretariat on Tuesday. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul lashed out at the Bengal government as she took part in the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by her party on Wednesday.
Large-scale violence on the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah marred the cries for justice for the RG Kr hospital victim on Tuesday afternoon after protestors, aiming to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, fought pitched battles with the police at multiple stoppage points. The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, led to several injuries on both sides with senior police officers and women protestors among those who were hurt. More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, police said. Protestors took to incessant pelting of stones and glass bottles on the police at several spots where their progress was stopped. Fifteen personnel of the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, police said.
Police resorted to large-scale lathi-charge, unleashed water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the aggressive crowd who poured in from multiple converging points at Nabanna. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 160 protestors, including 17 women, suffered injuries in the police action. Condemning the police action on protestors, president of BJP's Bengal unit Sukanta Majumdar called a 12-hour Bangla bandh on Wednesday. State's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to impose President's Rule in the state.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:36 AM IST